Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI): Karnataka reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 9,33,077.

According to the state Health Department, six more people succumbed to the virus on Monday and the death toll has gone up to 12,181.

It said 807 more patients were discharged and the recoveries have gone up to 9,13,012.

The state has 7,865 active cases and positivity rate is 0.79 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)