Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday sought allocation of additional funds from the Centre to upgrade and modernise primary health centres (PHCs) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj Bommai and State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and sought the funds, said Sudhakar's office said in a statement.

"The Karnataka government is planning to upgrade and modernise all PHCs in the State and we have sought additional allocation under NHM for the purpose. The Centre has responded positively to our request," Sudhakar was quoted as saying.

The Minister said he has also discussed about strengthening trauma care, secondary and tertiary care in all districts across the State.

According to him, Mandaviya appreciated Karnataka's efforts in Covid-19 management. State has an inventory of over 50 lakh doses of vaccine and has achieved 82 per cent coverage in first dose and 37 per cent coverage in second dose among eligible population.

Sudhakar said the State government is awaiting Centre's guidelines on vaccinating children.

"The vaccine for children is in trial phase and the Centre will soon decide after discussing with vaccine-manufacturers. We must not let our guard down against pandemic," the Minister said keeping in view the approaching festival season.

He added that the State is conducting about one lakh Covid tests everyday and the positivity rate is less than 0.4 per cent. So, there is no need to panic, said Dr K Sudhakar.

