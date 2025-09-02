Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that senior officers with extensive administrative experience will be appointed as commissioners of the five corporations formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said, "We discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and we have decided to appoint those officials who are currently working locally."

When asked about the use of helicopters and aircraft for official government work, Deputy CM added, "This topic has been before the government for several years. The CM had given me the responsibility of taking a decision on this and calling for tenders. We are trying to study the models from other states and hold discussions with HAL too."

Earlier on Monday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the launch of the Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan, under which five corporations will be established to oversee the initiative.

"The development of the Greater Bengaluru Area is starting from today (September 1), for which five corporations are being formed. A very senior official will be appointed as the Commissioner," Shivakumar said.

As part of the restructuring, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has restructured the city's administrative framework by establishing five distinct city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central.

On Sunday, the Deputy CM posted on X, "Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, we have created 5 city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central. The purpose of dividing into 5 city corporations is to provide better services and to carry out development. These five city corporations will cover 27 assembly constituencies and 197 wards. Bengaluru's development is our first priority!"

The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Legislative Council on August 21. (ANI)

