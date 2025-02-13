Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) The Karnataka government announced on Thursday that it has signed Memorandum of Understandings with nine companies, including Sweden-based bus and truck manufacturer Volvo, worth Rs 2,220 crore, on day two of Global Investors' Meet-2025.

Volvo has decided to expand its manufacturing plant in Hoskote near Bengaluru city and has announced an investment of Rs 1,400 crore.

Also Read | Punjab Government Led by AAP CM Bhagwant Mann Approves Disbursement of INR 14,000 Crore in Arrears for Employees and Pensioners.

Meanwhile, BBM Sports Fields & Halls Contracting LLC has committed to a Rs 250 crore for development of sports infrastructure. Steel Force Building Materials LLC will also be investing Rs 250 crore for manufacturing of steel and related products.

Seritech Farm LLP will be investing Rs 25 crore for manufacturing of exporting yarn & fabric silk products and NAZ Star Trading LLC Rs 5 crore for manufacture of garments, apparels and textile.

Also Read | Jaipur: Frustrated Over Lack of Sex Due to Wife's Religious Devotion, Drunk Man Vandalises Ancient Idol in Rajasthan; Arrested.

Morex Group will be building a convention centre for Rs 150 crore and Delwan Group - a hotel and resort for Rs 120 crore.

Club Sulaimani Food & Beverages LLP will be pumping in Rs 5 crore for cafes and restaurants, while Yusur Holding Pvt ltd is developing a wellness centre in Mysuru for Rs 15 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)