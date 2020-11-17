Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday predicted scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and Malnad region till Wednesday.

It has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the south interior region and north interior regions.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Coastal & Malnad regions. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over the south interior region and north interior regions," KSNDMC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Davanagere, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Raichur, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bellary, Koppala and Haveri districts. Dry weather conditions likely to prevail over remaining districts of the region," it added.

In its weather forecast of Malnad region, the KSNDMC said, "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga districts.""Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts," it said in its weather forecast of Coastal regions.

In its forecast, the KSNMDC has also predicted Isolated to moderate rainfall in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area for next two days. "Generally cloudy sky. Isolated light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area," it added. (ANI)

