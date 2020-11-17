New Delhi, November 17: The Health Ministry on Tuesday described the coronavirus situation in the country and said that since October, the number of COVID-19 cases are at a record high. R Bhushan, Secy, Health Ministry said that the average daily test trajectory was increased after June, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases declined in mid-August. He added said that since October, the number of cases are at a record high and fewer cases have been detected in the last 48 hours. COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Govt Sends Proposal to Centre to Shut Down Markets Where Coronavirus Guidelines Are Not Followed.

The Health Ministry said that in the last 45 days, the total number of COVID-19 recovered cases increased and the number of active cases has decreased. Taking about the coronavirus situation in Delhi, the Health Ministry said that urgent actions taken by the Centre on COVID-19 situation in Delhi like increase in overall beds including ICU beds, double testing to 1-1.2 lakh per day, enforce quarantine of contacts, enforce containment zone SOPs among others. India Reports 29,164 COVID-19 Cases in A Day, Death Toll Mounts to 1,30,519.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Health Ministry said that as part of COVID-19 appropriate behavior, people must ensure that if they are having any symptoms then they must get tested and should not hesitant to get tested. The official added that manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures.

Meanwhile, VK Paul of NITI Aayog said that 3500 ICU beds are available in Delhi now and the number will be increased to 6000 ICU beds in next few days. He said that house to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi and this will also be done in other vulnerable zones. He said that total 7000-8000 teams will be put on this.

