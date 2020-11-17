New Delhi, November 17: The Congress on Tuesday said it is not part of the "Gupkar Alliance" or "People's Association for Gupkar Declaration". The clarification came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the "Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil". Amit Shah had asked whether Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support the moves of the PAGD. 'Gupkar Gang': Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Hit Back at Amit Shah For Attacking People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

"Congress is not a part of Gupkar Alliance or People's Association for Gupkar Declaration," the grand old party's spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. Terming the People's Alliance For Gupkar Deceleration "anti-national". Shah sought to know Congress's stand. "Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370," he tweeted. Gupkar Alliance Will Contest DDC Poll Together: J-K Congress Chief.

Congress Not Part of Gupkar Alliance or People's Association for Gupkar Declaration:

आए दिन झूठ बोलना, कपट फैलाना व नए भ्रमजाल गढ़ना मोदी सरकार का चाल-चेहरा-चरित्र बन गया है। शर्म की बात है कि देश के गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की अपनी जिम्मेदारी दरकिनार कर जम्मू, कश्मीर व लद्दाख पर सरासर झूठी, भ्रामक व शरारतपूर्ण बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं! हमारा बयान-: pic.twitter.com/AsX67nFI03 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 17, 2020

"The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India," Shah added.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is an amalgamation of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Political parties part of the PAGD seek to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 along with Article 35A of the erstwhile state.

It was originally formed as Gupkar Declaration, a political movement by the major political parties such as the National Conference, Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (M), Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and Awami National Conference on August 4, 2019, a day before Article 370 was revoked by Parliament.

