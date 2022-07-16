Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order banning photography and videography inside the government offices.

The order banning shooting photos and videos was issued on Friday morning and was withdrawn around midnight following criticism.

"Why should the government be afraid of photography and videography if it is on the right track?" Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Bandeppa Kashempur posed.

