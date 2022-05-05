Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Under the animal exchange programme, a zoo in Karnataka has received a white tigress, named Kaveri and a female ostrich from Chennai Zoo on Wednesday.

The Pilikula Zoo of Karnataka and the Arignar Anna Zoo of Chennai got engaged in animal exchange as the former received a white Tigeress and female Ostrich from the latter.

Under the same programme, a Delhi Zoo got three lions from Gujarat for breeding purposes on 27 September 2021.

In exchange for the lions, the zoo had given two hippos, a male and a female, to a zoo in Gujarat.

Whereas on 3 August 2021, a zoo in Surat received a pair of white tigers from the Rajkot zoo under the same programme. (ANI)

