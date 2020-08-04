Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Shivamogga on Monday received intense rainfall on Monday with Hulikal village in Hosanagar Taluk of Karnataka recording the highest rainfall in recent years.

Shivamogga alone has two major dams exclusively used for irrigation purposes. One is the Upper Tunga dam at Gajanuru village in Shivamogga cross Tunga river and the other dam is the Bhadra river project on the Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts border.

Two rivers originate in Chikkamagaluru district and cross the border of Shivamogga having a big catchment area in Rainland forest.

Two dams are used for irrigation purposes in the middle Karnataka districts Davanagere, Haveri, Chitradurga, and Bellary. The average rainfall in June and July which was comparatively low in the Malnad region will affect the water parched districts. Now the rain has intensified during the past couple of days. It may be mentioned that rainfall has caused havoc in Shivamogga during the last couple of years.

Shivamogga has five dams constructed for electricity generation. The inflow of water in the dams is low compared to last year. The Linganamakki dam is famous in Asia for hydroelectricity generation plants constructed in Sagar Taluk across the Sharavathi river. It has poor inflow but the catchment area in Hosanagara Taluk received good rain on Monday.

The other four small dams are Mani dam, Mani Pickup dam, Chakra dam, and Savehaklu dam in Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga.

According to the forecast, the district is set to receive high to very high rainfall till August 7. As per the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on August 4, 5 and 6. (ANI)

