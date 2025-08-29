Mysure (Karnataka) [India], August 29 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in the 110th Anniversary Celebration of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Sri Suttur Math in Mysuru.

Addressing the event, Union Minister Chouhan called for national unity on issues of national interest, urging citizens to rise above political differences.

Highlighting global challenges, he criticized leaders of some countries for acting like dictators, creating a crisis for the world.

"I want to make a request, there are political differences of ideology, but the whole country should stand together on the issues of national interest. Some countries' leaders are behaving like dictators, which has become a crisis for the whole world. In such a situation, I have the courage to stand up and say that, if anyone will show the path of eternal peace to the world, humanity burning in the fire of materialism, it will be our India, our country. There is no other way, so it is important that our country becomes strong. Our country should strive to set a direction for the world. Therefore, I do not want to go into the details of the challenges that India is facing today, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal," he said.

Referring to recent global economic pressures, including imposed tariffs, Chouhan echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to ignite patriotism across the country. He urged every Indian to resolve to use only domestically made products to strengthen the economy.

"Today's fresh crisis, tariffs are being imposed, in such an environment, the feeling of patriotism should be ignited in the whole country. Every Indian should make a resolution that we will use only those products in our daily life that are made in our country. It is important that our country's economy is strengthened. I have full faith that the countrymen will create a new history in this direction," he added.

On Wednesday, the 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the United States came into effect. This follows the draft notice published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which stated that the order would take effect on August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation."

The order set a new rate of duty on imports of articles that are products of India. The move follows the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. (ANI)

