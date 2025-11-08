Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Three members of actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in connection with the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede that claimed the lives of 41 people.

The TVK members, including TVK's legal team, Trichy Zonal Joint Coordinator, Arasu, appeared before the CBI for inquiry in Karur district.

Also Read | 'True Statesman': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Extends Greetings to BJP Stalwart LK Advani on His 97th Birthday.

CBI officials have been conducting inquiries since October 17, questioning individuals from diverse backgrounds, including the public, traders, police personnel, ambulance drivers, and vehicle owners.

Earlier, following the Supreme Court's direction, CBI officials conducted an inquiry at the headquarters of the TVK on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede incident.

Also Read | Is Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University Awarding 50 Marks for Attending PM Narendra Modi's Rally? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Claim.

On September 27, nearly 41 people died in a stampede during a public meeting of the TVK party in Karur, which its party chief Vijay attended. The Supreme Court had ordered a CBI probe into the incident to determine the cause and identify those responsible.

On Saturday, a CBI team visited the venue in Karur where the tragedy occurred and conducted an on-site investigation. Continuing the investigation, officials conducted an inquiry at the TVK headquarters for over an hour.

During the inspection, CBI officials viewed CCTV footage from a vehicle (Caravan) used during the campaign.

The extensive probe, being carried out under the Supreme Court's direction, is expected to reveal the exact cause of the Karur stampede and fix accountability for the tragic loss of lives.

TVK Deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar was present during the inquiry at Party Headquarters, Chennai.

Meanwhile, eight local traders and businessmen from Velusamipuram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday following a summons issued to them in connection with the Karur tragedy.

Acting on the Supreme Court's directive, the CBI has been conducting an intensive investigation into the incident for the past two weeks.

Officials have reportedly issued summons to over 100 individuals linked to the event for inquiry. Among those who appeared today were a petrol bunk owner, a textile shop owner, a mobile shop owner, and a mechanic shop owner from Velusamipuram. The questioning is taking place at the Circuit House in Karur.

CBI officials earlier conducted 3D laser scanning and measurement work across nearly 700 meters in and around the Velusamipuram area as part of their investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)