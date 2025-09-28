New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had expressed condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

"The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said in a X post.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and an aid of one lakh rupees each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

CM Stalin has ordered an enquiry into the incident, while the police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Sunday reached the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur, where the injured from the stampede are undergoing treatment and the bodies of victims are being handed over to their families after postmortem.

The Tamil Nadu BJP also called for the cancellation of all party programmes for the next two days.

"The heart-wrenching deaths that occurred in Karur are a tragic incident. The loss is irreplaceable. Words cannot describe it. There are no words to console the families of those who have been lost. Let us pray to God that all the brothers and sisters receiving treatment in the hospital recover fully. As per the instructions of our state president, all programs planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the next 2 days have been cancelled," the BJP State Unit said. (ANI)

