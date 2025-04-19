Kasganj (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) In the wake of the recent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl here, the police department has announced a state of high alert and initiated several measures to enhance security across the district, officials said.

Police are focusing on identifying all sensitive and deserted areas, particularly picnic spots like Nadrai Bridge, which will be placed under increased surveillance.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar Bharti said, "A proposal has been sent to the government to establish a new police outpost within a two-kilometre radius of the crime scene. Land identification for this outpost, directed by the district magistrate and superintendent of police, will commence soon, followed by its construction."

ASP Bharti further said that CCTV cameras will be installed in all identified 'black spots' and deserted areas throughout the district.

Additionally, mobile police units and additional force, including patrol units, will be deployed to respond to any suspicious activity.

On April 10, the minor girl, along with a 17-year-old youth with whom her marriage had been fixed, had gone to get her ration card prepared. After returning from the DSO office, they were sitting near a canal when about 10 people came there and took the duo into bushes.

While three men raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash and also forcibly got Rs 5,000 transferred from her fiance's mobile through UPI, according to the complaint.

