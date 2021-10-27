New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): As Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh snowfall donning a serene white look, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir terming the tourist destination as a "jewel in India's crown."

Taking to Twitter, he shared some picturesque snaps of Pir Panjal mountain range and said that Kashmir is geared up to welcome tourists.

Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to the union territory which ended on Tuesday. While returning he captured the pictures during his flight back to Delhi.

"Captured these breath-taking pictures of the Pir Panjal mountain range after the first snowfall of the season on my way from Srinagar to Delhi. Kashmir, the Jewel in India's crown, is all set to welcome tourists. Do visit this beautiful part of India," he tweeted.

It was Shah's first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 23. (ANI)

