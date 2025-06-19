Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Thursday asked the security agencies to put in place foolproof measures to ensure peaceful conduct of Muharram and the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Birdi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, chaired a security review meeting at the PCR Kashmir here to review the security arrangements for Muharram, IDY and other upcoming events.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF) and other security and intelligence agencies.

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the IGP on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram processions, and other significant events.

The security measures related to the management of mourning processions, crowd control, traffic regulation and maintenance of law and order during the period were also discussed.

The IGP Kashmir also reviewed the arrangements for the IDY and took stock of the security and logistical preparations for the event.

Birdi directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct of the events.

He also directed the officers to increase surveillance of anti-national elements and mischief-mongers and also increase vigil during night processions.

The officers were directed to hold coordination meetings with all the stakeholders, seeking their cooperation for the smooth conduct of all the events.

The IGP also directed the district heads to devise comprehensive security strategies and route plans in their respective districts so as to prevent any untoward event.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all the officers to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events.

