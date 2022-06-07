Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) Scores of children belonging to the families of Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees staged a candle light protest in Vessu camp located in South Kashmir demanding relocation of their parents to safer places outside the Valley.

Almost sloganeering in a chorus, the children also said that they want justice.

Since May 12 after Kashmiri migrant employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chadoora area of central Kashmir, the Pandit community, who have been provided employment under the Prime Minister's package since 2012, have been staging protests at various places.

On Tuesday, the children carrying placards like "I love my papa. I don't want to lose him" gathered at Vessu camp at Qazigund and started shouting slogans for their relocation outside the Kashmir valley.

"Apne desh mein dandit hain, hum Kashmiri pandit hai (we are Kashmiri Pandits who have been punished in our country)," the children holding candles were seen shouting.

Umesh Talashi, senior vice president of National Conference in Anantnag district and sarpanch, tweeted that "the #Fringe is under security cover and the vulnerable are crying for justice on the streets of #Kashmir."

"#KashmiriPandit children of PM package employees demanding security for their lives in Vessue transit accommodation, Kashmir," Talashi, who had tweeted a video of the protest, said.

