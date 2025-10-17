Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): In an inspiring entrepreneurial venture, Nighat Hassan, a young innovator from Badragund village in Qazigund, Anantnag, has successfully launched her organic brand named "Safalta." This initiative marks a significant achievement in her journey to turn her aspirations into reality.

After completing her formal education from a local school and later graduating, Nighat was inspired to start something of her own that could not only benefit her but also help her community.

Observing the abundance of apples in her area, she thought of producing organic apple jam. With raw material easily available, she decided to set up a small-scale startup under the brand "Safalta". The initial response from the local market was very encouraging.

Motivated by the success, she approached the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backwards Classes Development Corporation for financial assistance. With their support, she was able to expand her venture into a full-fledged organic processing unit and grow beyond just apple jams.

Nighat diversified her business to include pickles, masala tikki, and Kashmiri Kehwa, all prepared with a focus on organic and authentic flavours. Her products quickly gained recognition, not only in her district but across Kashmir.

Government agencies also stepped in to support her by providing platforms for marketing, such as exhibitions and trade fairs. This exposure helped her brand reach a wider audience and win the trust of customers seeking healthy and natural alternatives.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Nikhat said, "After completing my graduation, I wondered what I could do from home. My brother encouraged me to start something, and together we decided to launch a jam-making business. We make everything ourselves. Initially, we had three to four girls working with us, sourcing fruits and vegetables locally. We chose this business because most people here don't make jams, and we saw it as a great opportunity. I received tremendous support from my family, especially my cousin brother, and the government also backed me. I applied for a loan and was granted Rs. 3 lakh from the National Minorities Corporation, which helped me start the business. It's been three to four years now, and it requires hard work. We work diligently from morning to evening, and our team has grown to include five to six girls. Initially, we focused only on jams, but now we've expanded to include dry fruits, Kashmiri rice, and homemade pickles."

Highlighting that girls should also be given opportunities to achieve their ambition, she said, "If we can do this, other girls can too. We should strive to be independent and not rely on anyone. All girls who have the opportunity to step out should do so. The first year was challenging, but it became easier over time. Our goal is to grow the business and involve more girls in it. We sell our products in Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Jammu, and we actively market them. Exhibitions provide excellent marketing opportunities, and we receive great support there."

Ranjeet Singh, MD of J&K SC, ST Development Corporation, said, "To encourage her, we organised the "Safalta Carnival" exhibition. She produces jams from various fruits, along with pickles, tea products, and dry fruits, showcasing a diverse range of products."

Her entrepreneurial journey has not only brought her personal success but has also created opportunities for others. Her unit employs several girls from her village, empowering them financially and socially.

She received family support and timely assistance from government institutions, which played a crucial role in bringing her vision to life. She believes that organic products hold immense potential in Kashmir and wants to inspire other young people, especially women, to pursue entrepreneurship.

Her story of determination and success is a shining example of how local resources, when combined with innovative ideas and institutional support, can transform lives and empower communities. (ANI)

