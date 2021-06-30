Many women candidates participated in the race, which was a part of the recruitment process (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Several women candidates from Kashmir who appeared for the physical test mandatory for recruitment into the Jammu and Kashmir Police showed great enthusiasm and desire to serve the nation.

Physical test, which is part of the recruitment process, was started in Srinagar on Monday for the post of constables in two women Battalions. This is the third day of the recruitment process.

The tests conducted are being held at RTC Ground Humhama and include the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for candidates of Kashmir.

Many candidates arrived early in the early hours Wednesday to appear for the test.

Jasia Farooq, a participant in the physical test said that joining the police has been her dream since the start.

"It is my dream to work in the police force. There is a lot of unemployment in Kashmir. Even after studying hard, nothing happens. It has been a big dream since the very beginning to join the J-K police. I am proud of myself that I have qualified for the race," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, another participant Munaza Feroz expressed her eagerness to serve in the police force. She said, "I have been eager to serve society since the very beginning. My family has also been supportive of my decision to join the police."

Some women, who appeared for the physical test, were also of the opinion to become self-dependent financially by joining the police force. One such women candidate that ANI came across was Sumandeep Kaur.

She said, "I had rigorously worked for the physical test. I urge the women to come forward and not miss such opportunities so that they can be independent. Women must learn to stand on their feet and not beg others for support."

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Dinesh Rani said, "For the province of Jammu and Kashmir both, the recruitment process was initiated in 2019. In its first phase that we call PET and PST, a recruitment process was started on Monday for candidates from Kashmir province. On the first day, women from central Kashmir came. On the second day, we had women candidates from north Kashmir and on the third day, which is today, candidates from south Kashmir participated."

He further informed that the response for the people has been fairly good. "Two years ago, about 2000 women candidates had filled up the form, out of which 80 per cent have shown up for the test," said the ADGP.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process was delayed. We are following all COVID norms. In the second phase of the process, a written test will also be conducted," he added. (ANI)

