Kathua/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother and his sister-in-law over a family dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, was arrested and booked for the double murder, a police official said.

Officers at Rajbagh police station received information about Kumar, a resident of Chak Wazir Labzoo, Marheen, allegedly murdering his brother Naresh (32) and Naresh's wife Arti Devi (24) using a sharp weapon outside their home, he said.

A police team reached the spot and arrested the accused, who had fled, the official added.

