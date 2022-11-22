Gandhinagar (Gujarat), November 22: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh D Ambani has said that India is poised for an "unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities" during the Amrit Kaal and will grow from a USD 3 trillion economy to USD 40 trillion economy by 2047 to rank among the top three economies of the world.

Addressing the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) here on Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani said three game-changing revolutions will govern India's growth in the decades ahead - the Clean Energy Revolution, the Bio-Energy Revolution and the Digital Revolution.

Think Big…Think Green…& Think Digital

#WATCH | As leaders of India’s future, you should ensure nation leads global clean & green energy revolution. 3 mantras to achieve success in this mission are Think Big...Think Green...& Think Digital:Mukesh Ambani during convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University pic.twitter.com/cs4N8FZUea — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

"Together, they will transform lives in ways unimagined. While the Clean Energy Revolution and the Bio-Energy Revolution will produce energy sustainably, the Digital Revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently. All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the Climate Crisis," he said.

"I am confident that you, the students of PDEU, along with lakhs of other bright young minds from across the nation, will leverage these revolutions to enable India meet its energy goals," he added.

Mukesh Ambani, who is President, Board of Governors of PDEU, said he was excited about the convocation ceremony.

"This batch of PDEU is graduating during a year that marks the beginning of India's Amrit Kaal. In our tradition, Amrit Kaal is regarded as the most auspicious time to start anything new. And each of you are starting your professional journey in this period. As the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities," he said.

"From a 3 trillion-dollar economy, India will grow to become a 40 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world in your working life. In other words, a bright future beckons you. Be ready to step out confidently when opportunity knocks on your door," he added.

Mukesh Ambani said the university has made the students future-ready, because it researches and teaches "energy with a very comprehensive perspective".

He also had a word of advice for students, saying that in era of 4G and 5G, there is no 'G' greater than "MataG and PitaG".

"Today is your day. The arc lights are on you. But standing in the wings are your parents and elders... it's a very special day for them too. They have waited eagerly to see you walk up to the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream," Mukesh Ambani said.

"Don't ever forget the struggles they underwent and the sacrifices they made to bring you here. Their contribution to your success is immeasurable. Let me tell you something in your own lingo - the language of the youth. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no 'G' in this world greater than Mata G and Pita G. They were, are, and will always remain your most dependable pillars of strength and support," he added.

He said PDEU students were "bubbling with energy and enthusiasm", "brimming with creativity and ideas" and "bristling with entrepreneurial spirit" and were equipped with the knowledge and the skill-set needed to design breakthrough energy solutions for 1.4 billion Indians.

"You have all the necessary ingredients to be the leaders India needs...And as leaders of India's future, you should ensure our nation leads the global clean and green energy revolution. It is a goal each one of you should pursue in mission mode," he said.

The leading industrialist shared three mantras with students to help them achieve success in this mission: "One, Think Big. Be an audacious dreamer. Every great thing ever built in this world was once a dream thought to be impossible. You have to own your dream with courage, nurture it with conviction and realise it with bold and disciplined action. It is the only way you can make the impossible possible.

"Two, Think Green. The Clean Energy movement is about adopting a green mindset. It is about being sensitive to Mother Nature. It is about inventing means to harvest its energy without harming it. It is about ensuring that we leave behind a better and healthier planet for future generations.

"And three, Think Digital. In your mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier. Technologies such as AI, Robotics and IoT are powerful enablers of change. Use them to your advantage. These three mantras will be your astras in your mission of making India a global clean energy leader," he said.

Referring to challenges posed by COVID-19, he said the period "was a trial by fire for each of you....indeed, for all of humanity"

"But remember, the finest sword is forged in raging fire," he said. Mukesh Ambani said the experiences in the past couple of years are "invaluable lessons no institution could have taught you".

"They have shaped you into better professionals. They have made you tougher from within. They have filled you with the spirit of care and empathy.

"And they have taught you the importance of service to humanity with honesty and integrity. With these learnings in your kitty, no mountain will be too high to climb; no river will be too wide to cross. So roll up your sleeves and move ahead," he said.

Referring to Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekar, who was the chief guest for the event, Mukesh Ambani said he "is a true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India".

"Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years. He has also led its forays into the businesses of the future," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said he is particularly inspired by "the gigantic steps" the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership.

"If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition," he said.

Referring to Hasmukh Adhia, chairman of the Standing Committee of the University, Mukesh Ambani said he is "one of the finest financial minds India has produced".

"The banking and fiscal reforms he formulated as Finance Secretary have changed the face of our financial system. Under his chairmanship, PDEU has become the first private university in Gujarat to be awarded the A++ grade by NAAC. The credit for this achievement also goes to the excellent faculty and staff of PDEU," he said.

