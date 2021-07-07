Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Having spent over three decades in public life, Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday was sworn in as a Union minister in the Narendra Modi government.

A two-time MP, Kishore (61) represents the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Kishore, who belongs to the Schedule Castes (Pasi) community, is the national president of the Parakh Mahasangh and is the state chief of the BJP's SC wing.

He began his political career as an MLA from Malihabad in 2002. In 2002-03, he also rose to be a minister of state in the Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh government.

An influential leader of the party, he is recognised for his activism related to issues of social justice.

