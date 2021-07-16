Lal Singh Arya, national president of the Schedule Caste (SC) wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @LalSinghArya)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Lal Singh Arya, national president of the Scheduled Caste (SC) wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led government in Telangana has betrayed the community in the state.

The BJP National SC Morcha has held a state-level seminar with intellectuals in Hyderabad to discuss the BJP's commitment towards the development of the SC community across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said, "The TRS-led Government under the leadership of KCR has always betrayed the SC in the state and they have done injustice to the community in the state."

"The Dalits in the states are feeling suppressed due to the acts of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao," he said.

Arya also alleged that the Telangana government has used the budget allocated for the development of the SCs for constructing boundaries around the graveyards.

The seminar conducted by the BJP SC Morcha was attended by the wing's state president Kappu Bhasha, BJP Madhya Pradesh State In-charge P Muralidhar Rao, and several other leaders. The other participants include doctors and advocates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)