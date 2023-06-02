Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday laid a wreath and paid tribute to the leaders of the Telangana movement, at the Martyrs Memorial near the State Assembly in Hyderabad, on the occasion of the State's Formation Day.

The chief minister also officially launched festivities at the recently built Dr. BR Ambedkar secretariat building on Friday, beginning a three-week-long celebration in the State and the government said it will showcase its achievements.

He hoisted the national flag and took salute from the police contingents.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister KCR extended greetings to the people of the State on the tenth Telangana Formation Day and recalled the struggles put up and sacrifices made by the people for the Telangana Statehood in the six decades-long movements, according to the Telangana CMO.

"Here is an inspiring story of the youngest State from India. Telangana, that delivered a century of development in less than a decade! The Telangana growth model envisioned by Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao went beyond solutions and secured the lives of its people. The State today stands as a role model for the nation," Telangana CMO tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day on Friday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy unfurled the national flag at Golconda Fort at the Telangana Day celebrations.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in celebrations at the Raj Bhavan today.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State. (ANI)

