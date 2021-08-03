Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali along with Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated a new building of Mahankali Traffic Police Station near Bible House in Secunderabad.

Later, addressing the media after the inauguration, the Home Minister said that since the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has worked for the strengthening of the police system in the state for the safety and security of people.

He further said that the traffic police stations in Telangana are being set up in a very modern manner. He added that the Traffic Automatic Signal System has yielded a good result.

Further speaking, the Home Minister said that the police have been working effectively and in a very friendly manner with the people of Telangana for their safety and security.

He added that the law and order in the state after the formation has been under the control.

"Earlier, whenever a festival arrives, people used to get afraid that curfew would be imposed," he said.

He added that the police are successful in conducting the ongoing Bonalu in the state.

The minister also said that the SHE Teams have also been working effectively. (ANI)

