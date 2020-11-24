Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Taking a veiled dig at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and MLC from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said "the gentleman from Bengaluru" should be more careful while speaking about Hyderabad, as the city respects the culture and lifestyle of everyone.

"The gentleman from Bengaluru should understand that we belong to the city which respects the culture and lifestyle of everyone. People of Hyderabad care only about development. I challenge the BJP leader to tell what have they done for Hyderabad? How much flood relief have they provided to the city?" asked Kavitha.

Slamming the BJP leader further, she said that she heard the 'gentleman wants to change Hyderabad', but added that the city has changed a lot in the last six years since TRS came into power.

"I heard that a young leader of BJP wants to change Hyderabad. He should realise that Hyderabad has changed a lot in the last six years. Hyderabad is now a global city. Amazon has come to Hyderabad, Google has come to Hyderabad. We have an uninterrupted power supply and drinking water in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad we have created a network of roads to beat any other metro in the country," said the TRS leader.

She added that development in Hyderabad happened because of the efficient leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. (ANI)

