Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Kedarnath Dham portals are set to close for winter from today, October 23, at 8:30 am, marking the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj.

According to Prateek Jain, the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, this year's Kedarnath yatra has been very successful. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, will be present at the closing of the temple portal.

"This year's Kedarnath Yatra has been very successful. The portals of Kedarnath Dham will be closed tomorrow, October 23, at 8:30 am. The administration has made all arrangements. It is a day of great excitement for everyone. The Chief Minister will also be present here tomorrow," Jain told ANI.

Kedarnath Dham, a sacred pilgrimage site for Hindus, held an evening aarti on Wednesday. Many devotees attended the event to participate in this significant ceremony.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced the closure of Shri Gangotri Dham for the winter season.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Jai Maa Ganga! The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham, dedicated to Maa Ganga, the purifier of the fallen and the centre of faith for millions of devotees, have been closed today for the winter season with full rituals and ceremonies. A prayer to Maa Ganga that the lives of all devotees be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.), visited the Kedarnath Dham on Tuesday and offered a special Rudrabhishek. He also inspected the ongoing construction and development works.

"Today, I had the divine fortune of having darshan of Baba Kedar and a special Rudrabhishek at Shri Kedarnath Dham. Upon arriving at this sacred abode, the mind fills with faith, devotion, and spiritual peace. I prayed to Baba Kedar for world peace, human welfare, and the sustainable development of Uttarakhand. During this time, I inspected the ongoing reconstruction and development works in the Dham and obtained detailed information from the officials about the construction activities," Singh wrote on X.

The Governor appreciated the commitment and devotion of the Tirth Purohit Samaj, administration, temple committee, police officials, SDRF, and NDRF to the development of the reconstruction.

"I bow from the heart to the dedication of the Tirth Purohit Samaj, administration, temple committee, police, SDRF, NDRF, and all service organisations. The journey management, security, and facilities for the Tirth Purohits, as well as the progress in reconstruction, are the result of collective efforts. I hope everyone will continue to work with the same devotion and spirit of service, so that every devotee receives a simple, safe, and divine experience," he added.

The Kedarnath Yatra has set a new record this year. The number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath has crossed 16.52 lakh, as of October 8. In 2024, a total of 16,52,076 devotees visited Kedarnath throughout the entire pilgrimage season. (ANI)

