Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Lord Kedarnath temple is being adorned with 13 quintals of flowers as the doors of Kedarnath Dham are set to open on Friday. Baba Kedarnath's idol will arrive at Kedarnath Dham on May 1. The doors of Baba Kedarnath will open for devotees on May 2 at 7 am.

The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, accompanied by Vedic chanting and worship. With this, the Chardham Yatra 2025 of Uttarakhand has officially commenced.

Flowers were showered from a helicopter onto the devotees visiting Shri Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri temple.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged during the Kapadodghatan ceremony at both Dhams and performed the first puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing for the successful organisation of the Chardham Yatra as well as for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the country and the state. Dhami is the first Chief Minister to attend the Kapadodghatan at Yamunotri Dham.

According to religious traditions, on Wednesday morning, the festive doli of Maa Ganga reached Gangotri Dham from the Bhairav Temple located in Bhairav Valley. The doors of the Gangotri temple were opened for devotees at 10:30 am with special worship and abhishek at Gangotri Dham. Mother Yamuna's palanquin, led by Shanidev Maharaj, arrived at Yamunotri Dham from Kharsali, the winter residence.

The doors of Yamunotri Dham were opened for devotees at 11:55 am with religious rituals. On the occasion of the opening of the doors, thousands of devotees from the country and abroad had darshan of Akhand Jyoti and earned virtue by bathing in the Ganga and Yamuna.

Participating in the opening ceremonies of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami bowed his head at the temples of Mother Ganga and Yamuna and performed special worship.

Dhami also received blessings from the palanquins of folk deities that arrived at both Dhams.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami stated that the Chardham Yatra has been formally initiated on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya. The Char Dhams of Uttarakhand are significant centres of faith for devotees from across the country and abroad, and every devotee aspires to visit these Dhams.

The Chief Minister emphasised that extensive arrangements have been made in the state for a safe and well-organised Char Dham Yatra. Efforts have been made to provide all basic facilities with the convenience and comfort of the devotees in mind. He noted that, alongside basic amenities for the devotees during the Char Dham Yatra, special attention is being given to traffic management.

Chief Minister Dhami remarked that in accordance with the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, it is our endeavour that all devotees coming to the Char Dham Yatra should leave Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with the blessings of the divine Dhams as well as a pleasant journey experience. Chief Minister Dhami has also called upon everyone to cooperate in organising a green and clean Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

