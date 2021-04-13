Panaji, Apr 13 (PTI) The Goa Health Department on Tuesday asked its officers to ensure the ongoing drive to vaccinate people against COVID-19 is not used for political gains in areas where a code of conduct is in force in view of the upcoming municipal polls.

Five municipal councils in Goa will be going to polls on April 23 and the code of conduct is in force in areas falling under their jurisdiction.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), in a communication to in-charges of state-run health centres where the COVID-19 vaccination drive is currently underway, asked them to ensure the inoculation campaign is not used for political gains.

All the in-charges please take note that vaccination sessions in areas where there is a code of conduct due to elections should be strictly apolitical, the communication said.

The department said no political party or individual should be involved in mobilisation of vaccine beneficiaries or arrangement of refreshments for them.

No politician should be allowed to be present at vaccination sites... (also) no photographs or banners of politicians should be allowed, the DHS said.

The DHS said no health coordinator with political link should be involved in organisation and conduct of vaccination sessions in the poll-bound areas.

