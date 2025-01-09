New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A verbal skirmish erupted between the AAP and the BJP on Thursday after Arvind Kejriwal accused the saffron party of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency, New Delhi, ahead of Assembly polls.

Hitting back, BJP chief J P Nadda accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal of insulting the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, claiming that the former Delhi chief minister referred to them as fake voters.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: UCC To Be Implemented in State This Month, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In a formal complaint to the Election Commission, Kejriwal raised concerns over the addition of 13,000 new voters in just 15 days, between December 15 and January 8.

He alleged that several of the new voters were brought in from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accusing the BJP of orchestrating a scheme to alter the election results.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Special Court To Pronounce Verdict on January 18.

Addressing the media after lodging the complaint, Kejriwal said, "How could 13,000 new voters appear suddenly in such a short span of time? Many of these voters have been brought in from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other neighbouring states to create fake voter registrations. This manipulation undermines the election process."

Kejriwal's remarks sparked an immediate backlash from the BJP, with leaders from the party condemning his comments.

In a post on X, Nadda shared two video clips of Kejriwal's remarks, one old and another made on Thursday after an AAP delegation visited the Election Commission, to target him.

"In fear of his defeat after looting Delhi for the past 10 years with his massive corruption and turning into a disaster for the city, Arvind Kejriwal in desperation has resorted to baseless comments against brothers and sisters of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," the BJP leader alleged.

"People of Delhi will surely reply to him by throwing him out of power," he added.

Nadda posted a video clip of the comment.

He also posted an old video of Kejriwal, then chief minister, that showed him purportedly saying that someone from Bihar buys a Rs 500 train ticket to come to the national capital and receives treatment worth Rs 5 lakh for free in a government hospital

In a press conference, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Kejriwal's accusations, stressing that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are vital to Delhi's economy and contribute significantly to the city's growth.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, also present at the press conference, called Kejriwal's statement a direct insult to the people of Purvanchal, a region encompassing eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Tiwari said, "Kejriwal's remarks are a clear example of disrespect towards the hard-working people of UP and Bihar. He called them 'fake' voters. It is shameful to label such an important section of Delhi's electorate in this manner.”

Kejriwal labelled people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as fake even though they constitute 42 per cent of voters in Delhi, and the answer to his statement will come on February 5, Tiwari claimed.

The war of words over alleged voter manipulation has intensified the already heated political atmosphere in the capital.

With the Delhi elections scheduled for February 5 and results on February 8, the controversy over voter lists is expected to remain a key issue in the weeks ahead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)