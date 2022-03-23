New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday pointed out that only Bhagat Singh's picture was displayed in the Delhi government's advertisements in newspapers on Shaheedi Diwas and urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that martyrs should "not be divided".

The chief minister said that it was indeed a mistake and assured that it will not be repeated after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri raised the matter during his address to pay homage to martyrs on the first day of the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

“Only Shaheed Bhagat Singh's photo is there in advertisements issued by the Delhi government in newspapers. It doesn't have pictures and names of martyrs Sukhdev and Rajguru. Martyrs of the country should not be divided,” Bidhuri said in House.

The BJP leader urged the chief minister to rectify the mistake and requested him to install a statue of martyr Ashfaqulla Khan near the statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the Delhi Assembly premises.

While paying tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day, Kejriwal said, “I agree with the Leader of Opposition that we don't have to divide martyrs. It was indeed a mistake in today's advertisement. I accept that mistake and ensure that this will not be repeated.”

Kejriwal also said that despite 75 years of Independence, the dreams of Bhagat Singh remain unfulfilled.

“No government of any party did anything for the common man. They only indulged in dirty politics. I am happy that the AAP government is honestly working for the common people.

"AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi have decided to install photos of only Dr Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh instead of political leaders," Kejriwal said in the House.

He also appealed to the BJP to install photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh in its offices.

India will forever be indebted to these immortal heroes of the country for their supreme sacrifice, Kejriwal was quoted a saying in a statement released by the Delhi government latter

He said that the AAP is the only party to take a step in the right direction shown by the great martyrs.

“The AAP government eradicated dirty politics of corruption and discrimination. It introduced an honest model for progress in education, health, electricity, water and roads,” Kejriwal said.

In order to pay tributes to the great Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet have taken their oath in Bhagat Singh's hometown Khatkar Kalan, he said.

