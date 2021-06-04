New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held meetings with two committees set up for preparations of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and several related issues including oxygen management and ICU beds.

The government set up an eight-member ‘Expert Committee' on May 27 to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of COVID-19.

"Experiences of other countries tell us that we should make preparations keeping in mind a possible third wave. CM held a meeting with the Expert Committee in this regard. Many important issues were discussed during the meeting," the CM's office said in a tweet.

Later, Kejriwal held a meeting with a 13-member 'Preparation Committee' set up to prepare an action plan for a third wave of COVID-19 after assessing the current status and projected requirement of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

"The government has started preparations on many fronts, be it oxygen management or ICU beds," the CM office said in another tweet.

