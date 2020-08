New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet, said, "Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan."

"May the blessings of Lord Ram be upon us. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India give direction to the world in times to come. Jai Shree Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali!" he added in the tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ayodhya from the national capital to take part in the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony scheduled to be held later on Wednesday.

In Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi's first halt will be at Hanumangarhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He will also be the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. (ANI)

