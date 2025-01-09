New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) With the AAP facing "anti-incumbency" in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is "panicking" and is trying to pressure the Congress through its partners but "we are not going to make any kind of alliance" with his party, city Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Thursday.

Also Read | Mungeli Chimney Collapse: 2 Labourers Injured After Silo at Smelting Plant Collapses in Chhattisgarh; Many Others Feared Trapped (Watch Video).

He also said there is no official statement from INDIA bloc parties about supporting the Aam Aadmi Party in upcoming Delhi assembly polls, and any alliance leader making statement to this effect is doing so in his or her own individual capacity.

Kejriwal, as the chief minister for last 11 years, is not ready to discuss the problems of Delhi, Yadav told PTI Videos.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Arrested for Brandishing Semi-Automatic Gun During Social Media Live Video in Mangolpuri Area.

He also took a jibe at Kejriwal for raising the issue of reservation to the capital's Jat community, and demanding its inclusion in the Central OBC list.

Kejriwal sees his New Delhi assembly seat and government slipping away from him that is why he is bringing new agendas, Yadav said,

Earlier in the day, AAP convenor and former chief minister Kejriwal told a press conference the BJP-led Central government has reneged on its promise to provide reservation to the capital's Jat community. Kejriwal said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding the inclusion of Delhi's Jat community in the Central OBC list.

"The way Kejriwal remembered the OBC issue of Jats in Delhi today is just politics and nothing else," Yadav said.

"As far as the support of all the INDIA alliance parties is concerned, no official statement has come from the parties that anyone is supporting the AAP. We are fighting elections in Delhi independently," Yadav said, adding those who are making statement in support of the AAP are doing so as individual leaders.

He said the Congress will keep highlighting any shortcoming it finds with the AAP government.

The Congress will come up with a manifesto that reflects the needs of the people of Delhi, he said, adding they have carried forward their campaign in a systematic way.

The Congress has fielded a strong candidate -- Sandeep Dikshit whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-term chief minister of Delhi -- against Kejriwal and that is why he is feeling uneasy, Yadav said.

"Our campaign is gathering strength and the AAP is facing anti-incumbency. Somewhere Kejriwal is getting panicky, and that is why he is trying to create pressure through our alliance partners.

"Through the Nyay Yatra, we not only made our organisation strong, but also assured people that the Congress is with them. That is the reason people are now looking at the Congress with hopes and expectations," he stated.

Yadav also claimed that the people of Delhi do not like the BJP.

"There was anti-incumbency against our party due to which the AAP first came into power. A similar situation has arisen today also and the vote share which went to the AAP from the Congress is now shifting back to the Congress," he said.

"I can assure you that the Congress will make a strong government. There would be no alliance. The Delhi Congress is firm in its stand that we are not going to make any kind of alliance with the AAP," Yadav added.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The results will be out on February 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)