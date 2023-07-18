New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday paid tributes to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, saying his contributions to public service and his unwavering commitment to people's welfare will always be remembered.

Veteran Congress leader Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Kerala CM Shri Oommen Chandy Ji. His contributions to public service and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people will always be remembered," Kejriwal tweeted.

"May his soul rest in peace," he added.

