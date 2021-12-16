New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that Delhi CM reaches election-bound states and makes false promises.

Speaking to media in New Delhi, Harsimrat said, "Kejriwal reaches wherever elections happen. He did the same in 2017, made false promises. He was not seen in five years even after AAP became Opposition in Punjab. Neither he nor his MLAs have been seen in the last five years here."

The Shiromani Akali Dal, a long-term ally of the BJP, parted ways with the NDA-led government last year at the Centre over the issue of farm laws which have now been repealed.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

