New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday recommended to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena the suspension of DPCC chairman Ashwani Kumar for allegedly stopping a study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi and shutting down an anti-smog tower, government sources said.

The file recommending the suspension of Kumar, a senior IAS officer and principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government, has been sent to Saxena, they said.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Plea Against 'Illegal Arrest' in Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had recently alleged that Kumar stalled a source apportionment study by IIT-Kanpur that was approved by the Delhi Cabinet and wrote to Kejriwal demanding his suspension.

It was also alleged by Rai that the anti-smog tower in Connaught Place was shut down by Kumar, who took up the role of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman in December last year.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

No immediate reaction was available from Kumar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)