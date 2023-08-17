New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Launching a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that over 100 people have died in the incidents of violence in the state while accusing the PM Modi of being 'silent'.

CM Kejriwal said, "BJP MLAs in Delhi are clearly saying that they don't have anything to do with Manipur. It's not just BJP MLAs, but all the governments from top to bottom, and their leader, PM Modi, are giving this message that they have nothing to do with the Manipur issue."

Also Read | Bihar: Government School Headmaster Thrashed for Touching Girl Students Inappropriately in Saharsa.

Kejriwal was speaking in the Assembly on the Manipur issue, and said, "PM Modi continues to remain silent on the situation in the state. 6,500 FIRs have been filed and over 150 killed, but PM remained silent."

"One day when a video circulated all around in which two or three of our sisters were paraded naked on the road and many people did wrong things openly with them. Even then the PM remained silent. Manipur's Chief Minister said that it was not an isolated incident," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Government Tests 'Emergency Alert System', Sends Sample Message to Several Smartphone Users.

Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out from the Delhi Legislative Assembly amid the ongoing uproar in the House over the Manipur issue today.

BJP MLAs also protested against the Delhi Government outside the Chief Minister's office inside Delhi Assembly premises.

"There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly," BJP MLA OP Sharma said.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Tuesday, appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast state.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said.

Manipur had been on the boil for the last four months since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meitis and Kukis when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)