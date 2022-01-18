New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce his party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls on Tuesday in Mohali at 12 noon.

This announcement holds importance ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections.

Also Read | Google's First Foldable Phone To Be Reportedly Called 'Pixel Notepad'.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal has asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar Booked for Violating COVID-19 Protocol During Door-to-Door Campaigning.

He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur.

The Delhi chief minister launched a mobile number -- 7074870748 -- on which people can give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)