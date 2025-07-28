New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Fresh enrolments in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have hit a five-year low in the 2024-25 academic year, with only 1,39,660 new admissions recorded across the country, the Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The overall student strength also declined to 13,50,518 this year, down from 13,89,560 in 2023-24 and 14,24,147 in 2022-23.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the number of new students enrolled over the last five years was 1,95,081 in 2020-21, 1,82,846 in 2021-22, 1,57,914 in 2022-23, 1,75,386 in 2023-24, and 1,39,660 in 2024-25.

The total number of students studying in KVs in the country in those years stood at 13,87,763; 14,29,434; 14,24,147; 13,89,560 and 13,50,518, respectively.

At present, there are 1280 KVs in the country, while the government plans to open 85 new KVs under the Civil/Defence Sector across the country.

"At present, 1280 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are functioning across the country, including 37 KVs in the State of Andhra Pradesh, 125 KVs in the State of Uttar Pradesh, 41 KVs in the State of Jharkhand and 78 KVs in the State of Rajasthan," Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated in the reply.

He added that "opening of new KVs is a continuous process," primarily to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable Central Government employees, including Defence and Paramilitary personnel, Central Autonomous Bodies, Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Central Institutes of Higher Learning.

The minister also informed the Parliament that "the Government of India, in December 2024, has approved the opening of 85 new KVs under Civil/Defence Sector across the country and expansion of one existing KV Shivamogga, Karnataka by adding 2 additional Sections in all the classes at an estimated amount of Rs 5872.08 crore (approx)."

Of this, Rs 2,862.71 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,009.37 crore for operational costs.

Construction of permanent KV buildings, the minister said, is dependent on land identification, transfer or lease formalities, submission of drawings and estimates, availability of funds, and requisite approvals.

Budgetary support to KVS over the past five years has increased steadily.

The funds allocated stood at Rs 6,437.68 crore in 2020-21, Rs 6,800 crore in 2021-22, Rs 7,461.25 crore in 2022-23, Rs 8,500 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 8,727 crore in 2024-25, as per the data shared by the minister.

In addition to regular grants, funds are also being provided under the PM SHRI Scheme for strengthening infrastructure, including ICT labs, science labs, smart classrooms, and LED lighting. Under the scheme, Rs 590.71 crore was approved and Rs 295.36 crore released in 2023-24. For 2024-25, Rs 817.78 crore has been approved and Rs 656.29 crore released. For 2025-26, Rs 399.93 crore has been approved but not yet released. (ANI)

