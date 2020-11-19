Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (PTI): Kerala police on Thursday warned of stern action against those insulting and portraying candidates especially women contesting in the upcoming local body polls in bad light on social media platforms.

State DGP Loknath Behera gave strict instructions to district police chiefs in this regard, an official statement said here.

The directive was given in the light of widespread misuse of candidates' photos-including those used for campaigning and their private ones- on social media.

Action taken in such cases should be informed to the election cell in the police headquarters here at the earliest, the DGP added.

The photos of many women candidates, including those they had posted in their personal Facebook and other such social media accounts, were widely seen circulated on various platforms with objectionable captions recently.

The three-tier local body polls are due next month in Kerala.PTI LGKSS

