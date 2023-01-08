Chalakkudy, January 8: Eleven women were arrested by Aloor Police in the Thrissur district for allegedly attacking a man and his family. All of the accused were produced before the court on Friday and sent to Judicial custody.

According to Aloor police, the women attacked the man alleging that he circulated morphed photos of a woman in the community through social media. KYC Fraud in Mumbai: Matunga Resident Duped of Rs 1 Lakh After Clicking on Link To Update Know Your Customer Information; Three Arrested.

The women have been booked under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a case has been registered against them. Police arrested the women on the complaint of Shaji, a native of Muriyad in Thrissur district. Kerala: 11 Women Arrested for Beating Up Man Accused of Circulating Morphed Photos on Social Media in Chalakkudy.

All of the accused are members of Emperor Emmanuel Retreat centre in Chalakkudy of Thrissur district. The complainant Shaji, his wife Ashlyn, son Sajan, and their relatives were allegedly beaten up after being dragged out of their car.

