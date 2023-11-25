Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Four students were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede-like situation during a Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a music concert that was held in an open-air auditorium on campus at CUSAT.

Also Read | Stampede in Kerala: Four Students Dead, Several Injured in Stampede During Anniversary Celebrations at Cochin University, Says State Health Minister Veena George (Watch Video).

Health Minister Veena George said the stampede claimed the lives of four students and injured as many as 20.

Health Minister George further said that arrangements have been made at Kalamassery Medical College for the injured students.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2023: ‘Dev Diwali’ All Set to Take Place in Holy City of Varanasi on November 27.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)