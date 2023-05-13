Malappuram ( Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): A 52-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in the Malappuram district of Kerala for allegedly selling MDMA, said police.

Thirteen grams of MDMA, a weighing device and Rs 20,000 were seized from her rented accommodation in the Morayur area of Malapuram, the police added.

The woman is identified as Razia Begam, a native of Pookkottur in the Malappuram district.

The police on Thursday arrested some youths in Karipur of Malappuram district who were allegedly using drugs in Karipur. After their interrogation, it was learned that they were getting the drugs from Morayur. The police then monitored the rented quarters in Morayur based on the information provided by the youths.

The police are investigating the sources from where the woman is getting drugs. According to the police, Razia Begum is the main link in the drug trafficking network in other states. (ANI)

