Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday reached Kozhikode where Air India Express flight (IX-1344) crash-landed yesterday. He is likely to meet those injured in the crash and their family members.

At least 17 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials.

Informing about his visit to Kozhikode, Muraleedharan tweeted: "Taking off to #Calicut by @airindiainspecial flight. Hope to visit the crash site at the Calicut Airport and also meet those injured in the crash and their family members."

Muraleedharan on Friday expressed grief after an Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode.

"Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)

