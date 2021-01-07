Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI): Sparks are expected to fly in the final session of the present Kerala Assembly commencing on Friday with the opposition Congress-led UDF set to attack the CPI(M)-led Left Front government on various issues including corruption allegations.

Adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, the Assembly session will commence with the customary address by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Assembly had recently met for a one-day special session on December 31 and passed a unanimous resolution seeking scrapping of the three contentious farm laws passed by the centre.

Thoughthe Governor had at first turned down the Left government's plea to convene the House on December 23 for discussing the agri laws, against which farmers have been agitating on Delhi borders for over a month, the session was held on December 31 after the clarifications sought by him were furnished.

The last budget of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which would be vote on account, will be presented by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on January 15.

The session will conclude on January 28.

The LDF government, which is hoping to break the jinx and ride back to power for a second term, is expected to line up new proposals and projects for the state's development, launch people-friendly schemes, besides announcing sops for various sections with an eye on the assembly elections due by April-May this year.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will ensure that the final session will not be a cakewalk for the LDF and will hit out at the government on various issues, including the gold smuggling case in which M Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, now under suspension, is among the accused.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told P T I that the UDF will "expose" the government in this last session.

"This is the most corrupt government", he alleged.

Besides the gold smuggling case, irregularities in the Life Mission project at Wadakancherry are among the various corruption allegations which are likely to be raised by the opposition, which has already served a notice seeking removal of the Speaker, P Sreeramakrishnan after his name cropped up in the smuggling case.

Assembly sources said all arrangements have been made for the legislators to undergo antigen testing from 7 AM at the Assembly premises on January 8, 11 and 18.

The members, who will be provided N-95 masks and gloves, will undergo thermal scanning before entering the House.PTI UD SS

