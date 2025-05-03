Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday visited the family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim N Ramachandran at his residence and offered his condolences along with his prayers.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the family of N Ramachandran, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Today I had the opportunity to meet the family of late N Ramachandran. I was closely coordinating the return of his body and his family after the terrorist attack on 22nd April. I was here when his body arrived in Kochi."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Ranger Apprehended by BSF From the International Border in Rajasthan.

"I could not attend his funeral because of my other engagements. Hence, today, I came here to convey my deepest condolences and respect to his family. I will continue to pray to God to give them the strength to cope with the loss," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also met the family of N Ramachandran on Saturday, urging the nation not to allow terrorists to divide or define India's identity along religious lines.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Flight From Chennai Undergoes Security Search in Colombo After 'Tip-Off' From Indian Intel Agency, No Terror Suspects Found on Board.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor lauded the family of N Ramachandran for their composure and resilience.

"The family has conducted itself with such grace, dignity, and decency that this must be acknowledged and praised. They made a very, very moving statement during the funeral. They have done something so important for all of India to understand that we cannot let the terrorists decide who we should be. We cannot let the terrorists who want to divide us on the grounds of religion succeed in dividing us," Tharoor said.

"I think for our country and the future of our country, we cannot let the terrorists change us. We cannot let the terrorists make us into what they want us to be and what they want to show the world," the Congress MP asserted.

A total of 26 tourists were killed by terrorists in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam on April 22. This included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

Kerala native N Ramachandran was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, was cremated with state honours earlier.

The mortal Remains of Pahalgam terror victim N Ramachandran were brought home for the last rites after a public viewing at Changampuzha Park.

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss and directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)