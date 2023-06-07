Kochi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on Wednesday held special prayers at the Vallarpadam Basilica here and then conducted a candle-lit 'parikrama' around the church in support of the victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The prayers were attended by Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alancherry, Syro-Malankara head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Latin Archbishop of Verapoly Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil and bishops of various dioceses.

Also Read | Odisha Accident Relief Money: Man Files Case Against Wife Who 'Faked' His Death in Balasore Train Tragedy for Rs 10 Lakh Cash Compensation.

The KCBC event comes a couple of days after Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, president of Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and raised the issue of "attacks" in Manipur.

Shah was in Kerala for a day on June 4 to be part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Kochi-based Amrita Hospital.

Also Read | Another Train Accident in Odisha: Seven Workers Killed, Four Injure Near Jajpur-Keonjar Road Station After Parked Bogies of Goods Train Rolls Down Due to Thunderstorms.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. At least 98 people have died and 310 more were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis, who are tribals, constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)