Kasaragod, Nov 18 (PTI) The Nava Kerala Sadas, an outreach programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues commenced from the state's northern district of Kasaragod on Saturday.

The CM and the ministers reached the venue in a special bus to take part in the event which witnessed a massive gathering.

Inaugurating the Nava Kerala Sadas, in which the whole state cabinet will be travelling together across the 140 constituencies of the state meeting the people, Vijayan said there are attempts to overshadow the achievements of the state.

Attacking the Union government over its various policies, Vijayan said the union government was "financially strangulating the Left government".

Referring to the massive participation, the CM said it shows the success of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

"Since 2016, despite the financial constraints created by the Union government, the Left front government in Kerala has managed to implement development projects in the state," Vijayan said.

He also mentioned the struggle of the Palestine people and said the children and women are being attacked there by Israel and the zionist terror forces.

The chief minister and the ministers were welcomed by adorning them with a traditional headgear which has relevance to Kasargod district.

The state cabinet will be travelling together for the next 35 days addressing the public, listening to their grievances, showcasing the future development plans for Kerala and its achievements.

The government also plans for a swift resolution of public complaints received at the events.

The CMO has said that designated counters would accept complaints three hours before the start of the Nava Kerala Sadas, adhering to guidelines.

To facilitate a streamlined process, separate counters have been set up for senior citizens, differently-abled individuals, and women.

Chief Minister Vijayan expressed optimism about the outreach programme, emphasising Kerala's history of inclusive and sustainable development.

The outreach programme will conclude on December 23 at the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.

