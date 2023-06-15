Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Cuba on Thursday for a two-day visit.

The Chief Minister and his team, on an eight-day tour of the US and Cuba, left New York today and were received at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

Also Read | MVV Satyanarayana's Family Kidnapped: YSR Congress Party MP's Wife and Son Abducted for Ransom Rs 1 Crore in Andhra Pardesh's Visakhapatnam, Rescued Hours Later.

The delegation led by the Kerala CM was received by the Deputy Governor of Havana, the Indian Ambassador to Cuba and others at the Havana airport.

The Chief Minister will participate in various events in Havana today and tomorrow.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: One Killed, Two Injured in Gun-Battle Between Two Groups at Chopra in North Dinajpur District.

CM Vijayan is meeting with various dignitaries and will visit places of historical importance including the Jose Marti National Monument during his tour.

Finance Ministers K N Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, Planning Board Vice Chairman V K Ramachandran, John Brittas MP, Chief Secretary V P Joy, State Government Officer on Special Duty New Delhi Venu Rajamani, Health Department Principal Secretary A.P. M Muhammad Hanish, Indian Ambassador to Cuba S Janaki Raman and others are among the team accompanying the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)